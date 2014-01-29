Why animals need shelter from the frigid temperatures the south plains has recently seen

A warning tonight, that just because your dog or cat enjoys being outside, that doesn't mean they can handle the temperatures we've had lately, and will see again on Sunday.

Veterinarians are reminding folks that this brutal cold weather can be as threatening to pets, as it is to people. Dr. Michelle Gonzales describes this cat under anesthesia, whose ears were frostbitten.

"The circulation has been cut because of the cold weather and they have kind of a leathery feel to them and they will eventually fall off and cause problems."

Dr. Gonzales also says that keeping animals out of the severe cold goes beyond pets. Livestock and horses need shelter too.

