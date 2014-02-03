Abortions declining across the United States

A new study finds that abortions are declining in the U.S.

The abortion rate among American women fell in 2011 to its lowest level since the Supreme Court legalized the procedure in all 50 states.

The study did not examine reasons for the drop, but, according to researchers, one factor may be because of new forms of birth control. They also said the weak economy may have lead people to be more careful about preventing pregnancies in the first place.

This study was conducted by researchers at the Guttmacher Institute.

