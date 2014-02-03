Colds and allergies in children...why it might begin while still in the mother's womb

A child's exposure to colds and allergens while in the womb could affect his risk of asthma and allergies.

A new study looked at how a mother's surroundings during pregnancy affect her child before birth. Researchers in Germany followed over 500 pregnant women and their children.

They found when mothers had more colds and viral infections during pregnancy; their children had a higher risk of asthma. Also, when the same children had early exposure to allergens like dust and pet dander, they were more likely to develop allergies by the age of 5.

Outside experts say these results need to replicated, and while pregnant women should do their best to stay healthy, they shouldn't worry too much if they catch a cold.

This study was published in 'Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology'.

