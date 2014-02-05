CVS says NO to tobacco

One of the nation's leading pharmacy chains made a major announcement today. CVS says it will stop selling tobacco products.

The company has set an October 1st deadline to stop selling cigarettes and other tobacco products at its 7,600 stores nationwide. CVS says tobacco should not be sold where pharmacists and nurse practitioners work every day to help patients get well.

"They are working with our patients and our customers who have chronic conditions like high blood pressure and high cholesterol and diabetes. And we know that smoking is extremely antithetical to helping people with their health care needs," says CVS president Helena Foulkes.

CVS expects to lose two billion dollars a year because of lost cigarette sales. But, the company gained immediate support from public health organizations.

CVS is the first national pharmacy chain to make this move.

