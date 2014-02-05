Texas Tech Physicians Cardiovascular Center...not only for the heart

The Texas Tech Physicians Center for Cardiovascular Health opened last December, and while the name sounds like it focuses only on heart related issues, it also treats vascular problems, from diabetic ulcers, to blood clots.

Dr. Dixon Santana, a vascular surgeon, explains why the new center is so well equipped to handle such a variety of problems.

"All the specialists that have to do with the care of the cardiovascular system are on the same floor. We can provide pretty much the entire spectrum of the care in one single visit, which will speed up the process of taking care of these patients."

Dr. Santana adds that patients can be referred by their physicians, but walk-ins are welcome too.

The Center for Cardiovascular Health is located on the first floor of the Texas Tech Physicians Pavilion on fourth street.

