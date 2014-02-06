Stem cell production: Japanese breakthrough meaning it will cost less

There is a new breakthrough in Japan that could revolutionize medical care, by creating a low-cost way to reproduce stem cells.

Professor Keiichi Fukuda and his team at Keio University have identified key nutrients necessary to culture stem cells, and they've learned how to use cheaper materials to create the liquid in which they are cultured.

The cost of that special liquid to culture enough cells for one heart is about $100,000. But the Japanese have figured out how to do it for $10,000.

Fukuda hopes to begin clinical trials with cells created using the new technique within the next few years.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.