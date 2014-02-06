Prosthetic breakthrough

A Danish man is the world's first amputee able to feel, in real time, with a prosthetic hand.

36-year old Dennis Sorenson was able to grasp and identify objects that he was touching, while blindfolded. Scientists were able to simulate a sense of touch by connecting sensors from the prosthetic hand, to four electrodes surgically implanted into the nerves of Sorenson's upper arm.

Researchers say this type of prosthetic is still years away from being commercially available, as they continue to improve the performance and safety of this technology.

