A new Tuberculosis capital

As more and more cases of Tuberculosis are showing up, health experts have begun calling London the "T-B capital of western Europe".

In London alone, there are 3,500 new cases diagnosed each year. And to make matters worse, tuberculosis is becoming increasingly resistant to drugs.

"Drug resistance is threatening to take us back to a time when TB was untreatable. We're seeing an increase in the proportion of cases who present with not only resistance to one drug, but resistance to two or more of the drugs we have left to treat TB," says Dr. Al Story, with the TB mobile testing unit.

Tuberculosis is often misconstrued as a disease from the past, but the numbers in London are proving that's not the case.

