HPV vaccine: experts warn, more need to be given

A new government report says more children need to get the HPV vaccine.

The report from the President's Cancer Panel, finds that in 2012, only 1/3 of 13 to 17 year old girls got all three doses of the vaccine, which helps prevent several types of cancers.

These rates are far less than the government's goal of having 80% of teen girls fully vaccinated against HPV.

Less than 7% of adolescent boys completed the series of vaccines in 2012.

The panel calls for improved education about the vaccine for both doctors and parents, and recommends pharmacists be trained to administer the shots.

