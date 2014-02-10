Correlation between Type Two diabetes and wealth

Rates of obesity and Type Two diabetes are rising in low-income countries, and experts think an increase in luxuries like televisions that keep people sedentary are to blame.

Canadian researchers looked at data on nearly 110,000 households worldwide in low-income countries. They found an increase in obesity and Type Two diabetes correlated with an increase in ownership of televisions, computers and cars.

In low-income countries, owning all three conveniences was associated with a 31% decrease in physical activity and an increase in waist size.

The same effect was not found in high-income countries, but experts think it may be because the negative health consequences of leading sedentary lifestyles have already occurred there.

