Kids ENT month: what you can do to help your child

Three out of four children will have at least one ear infection by their third birthday. That, according to the National Institutes of Health, which adds that ear infections are the most common reason parents bring a child to the doctor.

But, Dr. Autum DeSoto, a Lubbock pediatrician, says there are things parents can do to reduce the risk.

"I think it would be important to practice good hand-washing, viral infections are one of the main causes that lead to an ear infection, not smoking in the home reduces the risk, and breast feeding for the first three months of life is pretty effective against ear infection, and not using a pacifier after 6 months can slightly decrease the risk."

February is national kids ear nose and throat month. She says remember the flu shot can also help prevent secondary infections like an ear infection.

