Shirley Temple: leaving behind a legacy of smiles and curls

She was the little girl who made America smile during the depression days, a child star that charmed the world. Shirley temple died yesterday at her family home in California.

After 59 movies, mostly before the age of 12, she retired at the age of 21 to become a public servant, and a real pioneer for women.

In 1972, she blazed the trail and brought attention to her own diagnosis of breast cancer and mastectomy, urging women to get mammograms.

She received high marks as a diplomat, serving as ambassador to Ghana, and later Czechoslovakia, all while being married for 55 years. She was a role model for many reasons.

Shirley Temple-Black died with family and friends at her bedside. She was 85.

