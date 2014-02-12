Car safety: How winter coats could put your child in danger

There is a new warning out advising parents that in a serious car accident, your child's coat could make the difference between an injury or not.
According to Erica Surman, a nurse and child passenger safety expert, heavy car coats can get in the way of safety.
"Bulky coats or snowsuits are not advised in the car seat," Surman says. "The reason is you want to get the car seat straps as tight as possible, to the child, so that it keeps them secure in the car."
She adds most parents are unaware of the "no coats" rule, but she says you'll find it written in the manual for most car seats.
Experts say it might seem tight with a heavy coat, but in a crash, a puffy winter coat will compress, making the car seat straps far too loose. As a result, your child could suffer serious injuries, or even be ejected from the seat.
Surman suggests covering them with their coat or a blanket after buckling them in, and keep their hats and gloves on.
For more on car seats and safe coats you can visit http://www.cozywoggle.com/</url> or http://stores.hbarryboollc.com/all-products/</url>
More than 3 percent of Americans age 12 and older said they'd used chewing tobacco or snuff in the past month, according to a recent federal government report.
It may not be for everyone, but a new study suggests that the smooth stride of a gentle horse may help stroke survivors regain lost mobility and balance years after their brain attack.
For the first time since the U.S. government began tracking e-cigarette use among American youth, a new report shows fewer teens are vaping.
A new discovery could give root canal patients a reason to smile. Researchers say they've found a way to create new blood vessels that could help these teeth last longer.
When seasonal allergies strike, what remedy is right for you? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has some answers.
It may not be for everyone, but a new study suggests that the smooth stride of a gentle horse may help stroke survivors regain lost mobility and balance years after their brain attack.
For the first time since the U.S. government began tracking e-cigarette use among American youth, a new report shows fewer teens are vaping.
When seasonal allergies strike, what remedy is right for you? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has some answers.
Your Mom may have been right about broccoli's goodness. A small study hints that a substance in the crunchy veggy may help some with diabetes get better control of their blood sugar.
A flu shot is the best way to avoid getting sick, but new research reveals the vaccine doesn't work as well for people who are obese.
