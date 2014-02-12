Heroin abuse: Not just a big city problem

A national survey on drug use and health estimates a nearly 80% increase in the number of heroin users from 2007 to 2012.

Laura Worley, a licensed counselor at StarCare, says heroin isn't only found in the big cities, but it's also found here locally. She also says heroin can be deadly on the first try.

"Heroin is cut with a variety of different substances, which means it's mixed with different substances and it can be corn starch. It can be things like formaldehyde that are very dangerous and poisonous to people. So you don't know what you're getting. You can get a very different drug from one use to the next."

Laura adds that the gateway to heroin is prescription drug abuse, with four out of 5 heroin users tracing their problem back to an earlier addiction to pain killers like Oxycontin and Vicodin.

