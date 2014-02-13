TTUHSC community medical school focuses on public health

It's that time of the month again…time for Community Medical School. That means you can learn about issues that affect your health, for free.

Classes are every third Tuesday of the month. That's this coming Tuesday, February 18th, at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. The focus this time is public health, and a new masters program available to teach all those things that affect our daily lives, like food inspections at our favorite restaurants and making sure our water is safe.

Just go to the academic classroom building facing 4th street, near Indiana. Registration is at 5:30 and the class will be from 6 to 7-30 on Tuesday.

For more information, you can call 743-2008.

