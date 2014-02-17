Lullaby love

Almost everything is high tech in a neo-natal unit for preemies…but look what's new at the children's hospital at Vanderbilt.

The simplest of pleasures, mama's voice, singing a lullaby, something every baby needs to hear...right?

In this clinical trial, nearly 100 babies were only able to hear their mothers sing when they sucked on their pacifier correctly. It's a hard lesson for preemies to graduate from their feeding tubes to nursing, or using a bottle. So this high tech pacifier rewards them for sucking, because when they stop, the lullaby stops.

Researchers say the experiment appears to be a huge success, helping the tiniest babies learn to eat, and get off their feeding tubes sooner, with shorter hospitalizations.

This study is from the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt and is published in "Pediatrics".

