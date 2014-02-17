Why loneliness can be more deadly than obesity - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Why loneliness can be more deadly than obesity

When it comes to our aging population, guess what has twice the impact on early death than obesity?

Lowliness.

Researchers at the University of Chicago say loneliness is often a major risk factor in seniors, increasing the chance of an early death by 14%.

Feeling disconnected from others can disrupt sleep, elevate blood pressure and lead to depression.

But, researchers say we can avoid this by staying in touch with friends and co-workers and continuing to participate in family traditions as we age. And that we should put on our to-do list as often as we can, to call Memaw, or whoever it is in your family, who needs to feel connected.

