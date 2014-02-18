Laughing for a cure in Lubbock

They say laughter is good medicine, in this case, it's also good for the community.

Since the 6th annual "Laugh for the Cure" is a fundraising effort for Komen for the cure. The comedy show last year raised $60,000 to help with programs in the fight against breast cancer.

This time there are two comedians ready to make you laugh Thursday, in what is called clean comedy with a New York flair and southern hospitality.

The Susan G. Komen Laugh for the Cure will be this Thursday, February 20th, inside the Civic Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the comedy show starts at 6:30. Tickets are $25 each.

To find out more, you can go to www.komenlubbock.org, or call 698-1900 ext. 5.

If you'd like to check out the comedians before show time, go to http://www.mutzie.com/ or http://www.niceguycomedy.com/ .

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.