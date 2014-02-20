Need for donors great in Texas

It can happen to anybody. Your eyes are healthy one day, and then, trauma or sudden infection the next day means you need a corneal transplant, or face the risk of losing your vision.

Just this week, two Lubbock doctors have done five corneal transplants and have four scheduled already for next week.

Greg Oliver, Executive Director of the Great Plains Lions Eye Bank, says the need is great to have more donors in the registry, because so few end up as a match.





"It's usually healthy people that have had some traumatic injury, like a car wreck or something like that, that are able to donate, so i would say it's less than 2% of the people on the registry that will ever be donors."

You can learn more about organ donation, and sign the registry online. Just go to donatelifetexas.org.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.