Paxil breast cancer link

A new test suggests the anti-depressant paxil could increase a woman's risk of some types of breast cancer.

Researchers at the City of Hope National Medical Center found paxil has a weak effect on estrogen, which is a hormone linked to 70% of all breast cancers.

Their concern is, 1/4 of all women in their 40's and 50's take some type of anti-depressant, like paxil. But the study says don't stop taking the drug, just talk to your doctor to weigh the risks.

The study was led by researchers at City of Hope National Medical Center and published in 'Toxological Sciences'

