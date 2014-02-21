New neutering solution for dogs

It can be at least $100 to neuter a dog, which is why so many pet owners are tempted to ignore that.

But now, a new, injectable solution, called "Zeuterin" could make it simple, cheaper, and a lot easier on the dog by avoiding surgery.

Zeuterin is a single injection that stops sperm production forever without surgery.

"It has the potential to really revolutionize the way spay and neuter is done," says Dr. Cindy Mitchell with the Humane Society.

Mitchell says Zeuterin has already been shipped to Sochi, where thousands of stray dogs were reportedly killed, to clear the area for Olympic construction.

Meanwhile, in this country, veterinarians are continuing to study the drug and its effectiveness long term, hoping that it proves a good option for animal clinics everywhere.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.