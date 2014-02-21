Dental Awareness: why the age of one is the majog number for kids

February is dental health awareness month, a good time to remind parents that putting a baby to bed with a bottle can leave them with big trouble later.

"In severe cases, it's horrible and you see abscesses of teeth, you see pain, infection, and then, as a result, you see children that do not gain weight like they should and it becomes a medical problem for them," says Dr. Dietmar Kennel, a pediatric dentist with Lubbock Kid's Dental.

Pediatric dentists recommended that kids have their first visit to the dentist by age one. And Dr. Kennel says that's actually a good investment, because a study in the journal ‘Pediatrics' shows kids who get that first dental check as babies, save their parents a lot of money in dental care later on.

