A new link between Tylenol and ADHD

Another big study involving women came down today, this one followed more than 60,000 women who took Tylenol while they were pregnant.

Researchers in Denmark and at UCLA found a link between taking acetaminophen while pregnant, and children who develop attention deficit hyperactivity disorder later.

More than 1/2 the mothers said they'd taken Tylenol during pregnancy, which is considered safe. But, the study found kids had a higher risk of ADHD behavior by age 7, if their mother had taken the pain killer during pregnancy.

This is published in the ‘Jama Pediatarics', and calls for further study.

