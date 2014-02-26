Pain killer panic

A soon to be released prescription painkiller is already causing a big stir in the medical community.

Several consumer groups are asking the FDA to revoke its approval of Zohydro, a drug based on Hydrocodone.

Zohydro was approved for treating chronic pain, but the coalition is concerned about its potency and potential for abuse.

However, both the drug maker and the FDA agree the benefits of Zohydro outweigh any risks, so it's on its way, with a label warning about abuse, misuse and addiction.

