Grocery receipt exposure

The controversial chemical bisphenol-a has something new on the list of products that could bring exposure.

You've heard the concern that bisphenol-a has been linked to reproductive problems in adults, and neurological delays in kids. Many consumers have argued it should not be used in the making of common plastics.

Apparently, the chemical is also used to make thermal receipt paper used in many grocery stores, gas stations and ATM machines.

The study at Cincinnati's Children's Hospital finds that people who repeatedly touch store receipts, have elevated levels of bisphenol-a.

When researchers measured BPA levels in the urine of a small group of volunteers before and after handling receipts for two straight hours, they found a clear increase among those who did not wear gloves.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.