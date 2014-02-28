Blood Pressure discoveries

A new study suggests blood pressure should be measured in both arms.

The reasoning is because if there is a difference in the result, it could be a sign of heart trouble. Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital studied more than 3,000 middle-age men who were free of heart disease at the start of the study.

They found those who had a significant difference in each arm, in the systolic, or top number, in that blood pressure reading, had a much higher risk for heart attacks and other cardiovascular events.

The researchers also found men with different readings were more likely to have diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

