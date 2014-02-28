Plastic Surgery Mania

Plastic surgery procedures continue to gain in popularity, with a few surprises.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reports there were more than 15 million cosmetic procedures performed last year, up 3% from 2012.

Two new types of silicone implants kept breast augmentation at the top of the list for surgeries, while facial rejuvenation is still big business for non-invasive procedure, with botox continuing to be the most in-demand.

But look what's gaining in popularity now, neck lifts and butt lifts, although your doctor will call it buttock augmentation.

Together the neck and rear end lifts jumped a whopping 15% since 2012.

