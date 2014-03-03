Efforts to make Lipitor an OTC drug

The makers of the cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor will seek FDA approval to sell the statin over the counter.

Right now, Lipitor is only available with a prescription, and requires a doctor to monitor a patient's blood cholesterol levels and side effects. But Pfizer has begun clinical trials to see if consumers can take an over the counter version correctly, get regular blood tests and make the right decisions based on the results.

If these trials go well, the company hopes to get a low-dose version of the drug approved.

This is not the first time drug makers have pitched an over-the-counter statin. Merck failed to get FDA approval for its drug Mevacor in 2007 and again in 2011.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.