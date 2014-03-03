Obesity linked to television in child's bedroom

Children who have a TV in their bedroom are more likely to be overweight.

This comes from a new study by researchers at Dartmouth looked at surveys filled out by more than 6,000 children ages 10 to 14. They found nearly 60% had a t-v in their bedroom, and of those kids, more experienced excess weight gain when compared to children without a TV in their room.

This obesity risk existed even when researchers took into account how much time kids spent watching TV, socioeconomic background and whether they played video games.

Outside experts say the message is simple: get the TV out of kids' rooms. This is an obesity risk factor that can be easily avoided.

