Mobile dangers

What many of us have thought is the perfect baby gift that will lull them to sleep, may instead damage their ears and promote hearing loss.

That's right, sound machines, or mobiles you hang over a child's crib are linked to new study in the journal ‘Pediatrics'. It suggests those noise machines have the ability to produce sounds so loud they exceed the safe levels for adults. And in a baby, they could potentially damage their hearing.

It is important to recognize that the gadgets were tested at their highest volume level, some playing white noise, or nature sounds or what might sound like the mother's heartbeat.

