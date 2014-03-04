New shot to change the way HIV is treated

Researchers are reporting early but promising news in HIV prevention. The research could someday replace a daily pill taken to prevent infection, with an injection given four times a year.

The long-acting drug was found to prevent the virus that causes aids, at least in monkeys. It has not yet been studied in humans.

Researchers suspect a quarterly or even monthly injection could help high-risk people comply with the medication they need to manage their illness, instead of the daily doses that are required now.

The research was done at Rockefeller University in New York and is published in ‘Science'.

