New link between prostate cancer and BPA

New research reveals a link between prostate cancer and exposure to BPA…you know, that's that controversial chemical found in many household products.

A study at Cincinnati Cancer Center studied 60 men and found those with prostate cancer had higher levels of BPA in their urine than those without cancer, especially in the younger men diagnosed with the disease.

Researchers say even low levels of BPA exposure can cause cellular changes in cancerous and non-cancerous prostate cells.

This study was led by researchers at Cincinnati Cancer Center and published in 'PLOS ONE'.

