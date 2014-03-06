Dr. Mimi Zumwalt: A role model

Dr. Mimi Zumwalt will not hesitate to tell you that she is over 50.

She is also a great role model for women.

You may know Dr. Zumwalt as an Orthopedic Surgeon and Texas Tech Physician but Zumwalt isn't just an ordinary doctor.

She is also a body builder who holds the world title in bench press for her size.

She has learned that the secret to a healthy life and the fountain of youth is exercise.

"Aerobics is more for your heart and lungs, but strength training is better for the rest of your body. If you actually do strength training without a lot of breaks in between, it can actually become cardiovascular as well. It provides more benefit than just building muscles. It builds bone and burns calories. It helps control weight," Zumwalt explains.

Dr. Zumwalt has just written two new books hoping to get women pumped up and excited about exercise.

The Active Female is a textbook of advice, problems and solutions for women.

The smaller book, Pain in Women, is an excerpt from The Active Female which focuses more on using exercise to gain strength and help manage pain.

Dr. Zumwalt says it's never too late to exercise or even start a program.

She says her mother plays tennis at age 73, but she says her Mom was lifting weights right beside her at age 65.

