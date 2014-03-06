Breakthrough in treatment of those who suffer from heart disease

Researchers in Japan say they have not only made a sheet of heart muscle cells using stem cells which can develop into various tissues, but they have cultivated it after rolling it into a tube.

Researchers said the tube actually began to contract rhythmically like a heart after three days of cultivation. And they say it could generate pressure and pump.

This comes from Tokyo Women's Medical University, where researchers say they hope this tube of heart muscle could someday be used to replace heart muscle in people who suffer from heart disease.

