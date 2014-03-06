Phase one of UMC burn unit expansion complete

It was an exciting day today at UMC, where the ribbon was cut, and the work begins.

Officials there recognized the completion of an expansion project, making the Timothy J. Harnar regional burn center even bigger than it was before.

The new space provides more patient suites, a large family waiting room, enhanced teaching facilities and renovated therapeutic areas.

Medical director, Dr. John Griswold, says every bit of this additional space will be used

"We are the only burn center to care for such severely injured patients, between Dallas, and Phoenix, Arizona, Oklahoma City, to the border of Mexico, so it's a huge geographic area, and with that is the reason we're seeing an increase in patients, an increase in volume, almost every month we take care of more patients than the month before."

This is phase one of a project that has taken a year to complete.

Phase two, an effort to upgrade the operating suites, will begin later this year .

