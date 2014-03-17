Spring cleaning courtesy of United Blood Services

A lot of people use spring break for spring cleaning, but when you hear this offer, you may want to give blood instead.

United blood services are offering a special incentive to encourage blood donors this week. Anyone who gives blood through Saturday will be registered to win a house cleaning courtesy of merry maids.

You can make an appointment by calling 797-6804. But don't forget, walk-ins are always welcome. Just stop by UBS on 48th street near university.UBS is open tomorrow, Tuesday, March 18th, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. @

