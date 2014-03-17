Chocolate for the heart

There may soon be a way to reap the health benefits of dark chocolate, without the calories!

Scientists at Brigham and Women's hospital in Boston are launching a large study to see if chocolate pills can help prevent heart attack and stroke.

The study is funded by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institutes, but the technology comes from the Mars candy company to extract nutrients from cocoa in high concentrations, and put them into capsules.

A total of 18,000 men and women are lined up for the study, and it will take 4 years to complete. But researchers say don't try this at home. In order to get the amount of chocolate packed into one of these pills, you'd have to eat a thousand candy bars a day.

