Meningitis: now reaching further than Princeton

The Drexel University student who died from bacterial meningitis last week was infected with the same strain as students involved in the outbreak at Princeton University.

19-year-old Stephanie Ross was killed by the meningitis strain that also sickened eight students at Princeton, according to experts at the CDC. The meningitis vaccine approved for use in the U.S. does not protect against serogroup "B", which is the strain circulating at Princeton.

However, a European vaccine does protect against "B", and earlier this year health officials were given special approval from the FDA to give the shot to students at Princeton.

Stephanie had recently been in contact with Princeton students. Experts say this shows the "B" strain is still present in the Princeton community, even if students were vaccinated, and that doctors need to be on the lookout for additional cases.

