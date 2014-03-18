C--T scan suggestions for smokers

Long-time smokers should get annual C-T scans to screen for lung cancer, even if they do not have symptoms.

That's according to new guidelines from several national agencies, including the American College of Chest Physicians, and the American Cancer Society.

So, who would be the right candidate for lung cancer screening?

If you are between the age of 55 and 74, and you have smoked an average of a pack a day for 30 years, or if you've smoked a pack a day for 20 years with an additional risk factor, like a family history of lung cancer, then an annual C-T scan is recommended to look for lung cancer in the earliest stages.

