Colorectal cancer screening now available at home

A new home test could help increase the screening rates for colorectal cancer.

The test uses a stool sample to measure DNA changes as well as fecal blood. In study trials, the test detected 92% of cancers and 42% of pre-cancers in men and women over the age of 50.

Researchers are hopeful this non-invasive test could be a more appealing screening process for the millions of people over age 50, who are putting themselves at risk by avoiding a colonoscopy screening.

The new test is awaiting FDA approval and is not yet available for sale in the U.S.

This study was led by researchers at Mount Sinai Hospital and published in 'New England Journal of Medicine'.

