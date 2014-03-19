Researchers now say dark chocolate is better for you than once thought

Researchers at LSU say they've learned why dark chocolate is good for us.

They say compounds in chocolate are absorbed by so-called 'good' bacteria in the stomach. These microbes then grow and ferment, producing anti-inflammatory compounds. When these compounds are absorbed by the body, they reduce inflammation in the heart, and reduce the risk of stroke.

But here's what they said that really intrigued us, that if you combine dark chocolate with healthy fruits like pomegranates and Acai, you double up the heart benefit.

So, we went in search of Acai tonight, and look what we found at united, and Wal-Mart. Dark chocolate covered pomegranates, or Acai, already together in a package.

