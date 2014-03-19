Startling statistics regarding women and Alzheimer's

Startling new findings from the Alzheimer's association, and the impact is tougher for women, for several reasons.

The report from the Alzheimer's Association estimates there are more than 15-million people in the U.S. caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease, and that the burden is mostly on women, literally, since they make up 70% of the caregivers.

"Women actually report that they are more likely to suffer from depression and stress than men in their care giving role," says Dr. Maria Carrillo with the Alzheimer's Association.

There are other stunning implications for women as well, the report says women have a one in six chance of developing Alzheimer's disease, compared to one out of 11 in men, and they are more likely to suffer financially as a caretaker, because women are more likely to cut back at work, or retire altogether, to care for someone with Alzheimer's.

