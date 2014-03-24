Alternative treatment for those suffering from MS

Most alternative therapies won't help patients with multiple sclerosis, except for medical marijuana.

Researchers at Oregon Health and Science University looked at studies examining the effectiveness of complementary or alternative therapies for MS. They found patients taking medical marijuana pills or oral sprays reported less stiffness and pain, but a doctor's exam could not confirm those improvements.

The researchers also could not find significant benefits linked to other therapies like supplements, reflexology and magnetic therapy.

An estimated 30 to 80% of multiple sclerosis patients try some form of alternative therapy.

Medical marijuana pills are not approved for MS patients and they are not readily available in the U.S.

