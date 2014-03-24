Weight loss surgery: how it could cut your cancer risk

Weight loss surgery may cut a women's risk of uterine cancer by at least 70%.

Obese women are two to four times more likely to develop endometrial cancer, which is the most common type of uterine cancer.

But researchers found obese women who had bariatric surgery were three and a half times less likely to get uterine cancer than obese women who did not have the procedure. And among those who were able to keep the weight off, they were able to cut their cancer risk by 81%.

This study was led by researchers at UC San Diego and presented at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology annual meeting.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.