Active gear: the walk-assist robot

Today, engineers in Japan unveiled what they hope will provide an answer to the problems of the world's fastest-aging society.

Tmsuk Corporation introduced a new walk-assist robot named "active gear." It straps around a person's body and legs. And its engineers say that hopefully it will allow the disabled someday to do more than just get around, but also enjoy sports, even skiing.

Tmsuk says it hope to bring this technology to the market within a year or two.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.