Air pollution: more dangerous than you might think

Air pollution kills seven million people a year across the globe.

That's according to a new report from the World Health Organization. It estimates air pollution is responsible for one in eight overall deaths, making it the world's largest environmental health risk.

To top it off, it's not just smog and industrial emissions that pose danger. Researchers found more than half of pollution-related deaths were linked to indoor smoke from cooking stoves, used more often in poorer countries.

The majority of pollution deaths were from heart attack, stroke, and lung diseases.

