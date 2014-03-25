Operation Hope: feeding 1,500 kids a day

He grew up poor, but at age 33, he became the director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Now, Dr. Ben Carson is coming to Lubbock to discuss "overcoming the obstacles in life."

He is the featured speaker in the 8th annual banquet to raise money for operation hope. That group was founded by a Lubbock surgeon, who says a lot of children and teachers in Haiti, are counting on the success of this fundraiser in Lubbock.

"In Haiti, this money is very important because it feeds 1,500 kids a day, it pays for school, it pays for the teachers, it pays for the uniform, the funding that comes out of here is directly related to how successful we feeding these kids in Haiti," says Dr. John Thomas, the founder of Operation Hope.

The eighth annual operation hope banquet is this Saturday at the Civic Center at 6:30 p.m. For ticket information, you can go to www.operationhopeusa.org

