Milestone in India met: The Southeast Asia country is polio free

A major milestone was met today in the fight against polio.

Polio has been eradicated in most of the world's countries. But not India, until today, that is.

The announcement from India today is a major achievement, since that country once accounted for the biggest number of polio incidents in the world.

"On this day, Thursday the 27th of March 2014, the Southeast Asia region is free from wild poliovirus transmission," says polio eradication official Supamit Chunsuttiwat.

The Southeast Asian region is home to a quarter of the world's population. But polio still causes death or paralysis in some places, including Nigeria, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

