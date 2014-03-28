Alli recall

Glaxo-Smith-Kline consumer healthcare says it appears some Alli packages were tampered with, and may contain a product that's not Alli.

The drug maker started investigating after people in seven states complained their bottles of Alli weight loss tablets, contained a range of pills in various shapes and colors that were not Alli. Some of the bottles purchased were missing labels and had tamper-resistant seals that did not appear authentic.

Glaxo-Smith-Kline representatives say do not take any Alli products if you have any questions or concerns.

For more information you can go to www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls, or www.myalli.com.

