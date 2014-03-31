A simple blood test could help predict the risk of a heart attack in patients with chest pain.

The test measures levels of troponin, which is a chemical signal in the blood that indicates heart damage. Researchers followed over 8,000 patients who came to the hospital with chest pain, but had undetectable levels of troponin and no sign of reduced blood flow.

Less than one percent had a heart attack within 30 days, and none of these patients died. While researchers say this blood test, along with an EKG could help prevent many unnecessary hospital admissions, but more studies are still needed.

This study was led by researchers at Karolinska Institute (SWE) and presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology.

